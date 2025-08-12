HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 14-year-old teen last seen in Hialeah Gardens on Tuesday.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert for Yunior Pozo.

Pozo was last seen in the area of 10500 block of Northwest 77th Court.

He stands 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Detectives said he was last seen wearing a white shirt with a black Nike check, blue shorts, black socks, and white shoes.

Officials urge anyone with information on the teen’s whereabouts to call the Hialeah Gardens Police Department at 305-558-3333 or 911.

