SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old girl missing from Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police and Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Mia Wooten was last seen in the 11500 Block of SW 127th Avenue at around 8:20 a.m., Thursday.

She is described as standing at 5 feet 4 inches, weighing 120 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a red hoodie, black leggings and Nike sneakers. She may also be wearing glasses.

According to police, Wooten may be in need of services and is considered a “missing endangered person.”

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of Wooten, please contact FDLE or the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-471-8477 or 911.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox