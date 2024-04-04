SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old girl missing from Southwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade Police and Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Mia Wooten was last seen in the 11500 Block of SW 127th Avenue at around 8:20 a.m., Thursday.

She is described as standing at 5 feet 4 inches, weighing 120 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a red hoodie, black leggings and Nike sneakers. She may also be wearing glasses.

According to police, Wooten may be in need of services and is considered a “missing endangered person.”

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of Wooten, please contact FDLE or the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-471-8477 or 911.

