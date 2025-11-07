AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for 14-year-old Rachel Jacobs, who was last seen in Aventura.

Authorities said Rachel was last seen on Friday in the area of the 3600 block of Yacht Club Drive wearing a dark-colored hoodie, gray sweatpants, and tennis shoes.

She is described as white, 5 feet 3 inches tall, about 120 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, and a freckle above her upper lip.

Anyone with information about Rachel’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Aventura Police Department or call 911.

