HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are seeking the public’s help in their search for a 14-year-old boy who was reported missing from Hialeah.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Sunday night issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for Ethan Barr.

According to investigators, the teen was last seen Monday in an unspecified part of Hialeah.

Barr stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs around 170 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and gray sweatpants.

Officials urge anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact FDLE’s Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse at 1-888-FL-MISSING (356-4774) or Hialeah Police at 305-687-2525.

