MIAMI (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 14-year-old boy who was reported missing from Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Saturday issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for Jose Bolanos.

According to City of Miami Police, Bolanos, who is on the autism spectrum, was last seen on Friday around 4 p.m. in the area of the 1800 block of Northwest 55th Terrace.

The teen stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs around 127 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and khaki pants.

Officials urge anyone with information on Bolanos’ whereabouts to call FDLE’S Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse at 1-888-FL-MISSING (1-888-356-4774 or Miami Police at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

