BAY HARBOR ISLANDS, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing out of Bay Harbor Islands.

The Florida Department of law Enforcement on Wednesday night issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for Mia Kutner.

Investigators said the teen was last seen in the area of the 10000 block of East Broadview Drive.

Kutner stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs around 150 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black tank-top and black pants.

Authorities said Kutner has a birthmark on her right cheek and may be riding in a self-propelled gray scooter.

Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to call FDLE’s Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse at 1-888-FL MISSING (356-4774), the Bay Harbor Islands Police Department at 305-866-6242 or 911.

