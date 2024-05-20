MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old girl out of Miami Gardens.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Jenayah Casimir was last seen in the area of the 18400th block of Northwest 23rd Avenue in Miami Gardens on Sunday.

She is described as standing at 5 feet, 2 inches, weighing 100 pounds, and has black hair and black eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black gym shorts. Jenayah’s hair is styled in long curly braids and she wears hearing aids.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this person, please contact FDLE or the Miami Gardens Police Department at 305-474-2100 or 911.

