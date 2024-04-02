MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for an 11-year-old girl who was reported missing from Miami Gardens.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for 11-year-old Galiea Jones Duncanson on Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities said that Duncanson was last seen at her home in the area of 2400 NW 155th Street in Miami Gardens at around 11:30 a.m., Tuesday.

A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert has been issued for 11-year-old Galiea Jones Duncanson last seen in Miami Gardens. If you have any information, contact the Miami Gardens Police Department at 305-474-2100 or 911. pic.twitter.com/7p64wr83EB — FDLE (@fdlepio) April 2, 2024

She is described as standing at 5 feet, 1 inch, weighing about 160 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen wearing a blue shirt with colorful leggings and wearing a Powerpuff Girls backpack. She also has a Hello Kitty ink stamp on her left hand.

Police said that she has been diagnosed with autism and will be travelling on foot.

Anyone with information regarding this missing person should contact Miami Gardens PD at 305-474-6473 or Detective Eric Rhymer at 305-474-1614.

