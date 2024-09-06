HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 1-year-old girl who was reported missing from Hialeah.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for Cassidy Mills.

Cassidy was last seen on Thursday night near Northwest 37th Avenue and Northwest 54th Street.

Cassidy was wearing a light-colored patterned pajama shirt, shorts, and pink Crocs. She has braids and scrapes on her forehead and left eye. She is described as standing at 2 feet, 5 inches, weighing 25 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Cassidy may be with 29-year-old Tasshay Mills, who was last seen wearing a grey oversized t-shirt and white patterned leggings. Mills is described as standing at 5 feet, 6 inches, weighing 230 pounds and has long braided black hair and brown eyes.

They may be traveling in a red 2016 Chevrolet Malibu with Florida tag BR06HG.

Authorities urge anyone with information to contact law enforcement immediately and not approach them.

