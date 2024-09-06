HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 1-year-old girl who was reported missing from Hialeah.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for Cassidy Mills, Friday morning.

According to Hialeah Police, 29-year-old Tasshay Chelsea Mills was driving a red 2016 Chevrolet Malibu, with Florida tag BR06HG, when Cassidy reportedly fell out of the moving vehicle.

The incident happened Thursday night near Northwest 37th Avenue and Northwest 54th Street.

A witness found the child, appearing injured, and called police.

Tasshay, according to police, returned to the scene, took the child forcibly from the witness and left without seeking medical help.

Cassidy was wearing a light-colored patterned pajama shirt, shorts, and pink Crocs. She has braids and scrapes on her forehead and left eye. She is described as standing at 2 feet, 5 inches, weighing 25 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Tasshay was last seen wearing a grey oversized T-shirt and white patterned leggings. She’s described as standing 5 feet, 6 inches, weighing 230 pounds, and having long braided black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities urge anyone with information to contact law enforcement immediately and not approach them.

