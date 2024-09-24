PENSACOLA, FLA. (WSVN) – Florida authorities have cancelled a Missing Child Alert after a 7-month-old boy was found safe.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for Darryl Folmar III, Monday evening.

Darryl III has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a red Cocomelon pajama shirt and a diaper.

Officials said the baby has been found and is safe.





