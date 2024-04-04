SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities said that a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing from Southwest Miami-Dade has been located and is safe.

According to Miami-Dade Police and Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Mia Wooten was last seen in the 11500 Block of SW 127th Avenue at around 8:20 a.m., Thursday.

She is described as standing at 5 feet 4 inches, weighing 120 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a red hoodie, black leggings and Nike sneakers. She may also be wearing glasses.

The Missing Child Alert issued earlier today out of Miami has been canceled. The child is safe. Thank you for sharing! pic.twitter.com/TBGqf4ULH1 — FDLE (@fdlepio) April 4, 2024

According to police, Wooten may be in need of services and is considered a “missing endangered person.”

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of Wooten, please contact FDLE or the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-471-8477 or 911.

