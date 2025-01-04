MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Missing Child Alert issued for a 6-month-old girl and her teenage mother was canceled after both were found safe.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert for the infant, Audriana Faust, and her biological mother, 16-year-old Chestria Faust, Friday night.

According to Miami Gardens Police, Audriana was last seen in Chestria’s care at a home along the 20400 block of Northwest 21st Avenue, at around 1:20 a.m. on Tuesday.

Chestria stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs around 190 pounds, and has back hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black and purple bonnet, a black jacket, black leggings and black slides.

Investigators said Chestria may have her right nostrol pierced and may be carrying two bags.

Audriana also has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a polka dot outfot and may be wrapped in a pink blanket.

As of Saturday morning, both children are safe.

For more information, contact FDLE’s Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse at 1-888-FL-MISSING (1-888-356-4774), Miami Gardens Police at 305-474-2100 or 911.

