MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Florida Missing Child Alert for a 16-year-old reported missing from Miami Gardens was canceled after he was found safe.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert for Bless Lewis late Friday night.

According to Miami Gardens Police, the teen left his home on foot along Northwest 32nd Place, near 201st Street, at around 5:55 p.m. on Friday.

Lewis stands 6 feet tall, weighs around 140 pounds, and has black hair in dreadlocks and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark gray hoodie and black and gray pajama pants. He may be barefoot.

Detectives said Lewis is on the autism spectrum and is reported to be nonverbal.

The alert was canceled after the teen was found safe.

For more information, please call FDLE’s Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse at 1-888-FL MISSING (1-888-356-4774) or Miami Gardens Police at 305-474-2100.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.