MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida university has received some high-tech help to take students to the next level.

Florida Memorial University in Miami Gardens on Thursday launched its brand-new tech lab.

The school partnered with Technolij Inc., a nonprofit that focuses on closing the racial wealth gap through tech innovation and education.

“We want to prepare our students to be able to compete in a global marketplace and for high-paying jobs when they graduate, and we know that technology is really one of those conduits that will make all of this happen,” said Dr. Jaffus Hardrick, the university’s president.

The partnership’s mission is to ensure new technology is available to minority communities in South Florida.

