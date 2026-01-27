MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida university has stepped up security in the wake of an alarming attack as police continue their search for the assailant.

Following reports of a sexual battery on the campus of Florida Memorial University, students who spoke to 7News on Tuesday expressed concerns about security.

Now campus officials have responded with a list of steps they are taking to make FMU’s campus safer.

In a video sent to 7News by an FMU student, a man can be seen entering a girl’s dorm, without having to use the scanner next to the door, and just pulling open the unlocked door.

The student didn’t want to go on camera, but told 7News that security has become a real concern on campus.

7News reached out to FMU for a response to the video, and while officials didn’t directly address it, the president of the university sent a plan for heightened security that includes:

increased visibility of campus safety officers

expanding coordinated patrols with the Miami Gardens Police Department

deployment of additional personnel to monitor entrances and support identification verification

lighting upgrades across campus

the repositioning of their security robotic system to expand patrols

University officials also said that they’re working with Miami Gardens Police to track down the person responsible.

Miami Gardens Police said they’re still in the process of reviewing video and looking for tips.

“Our department remains fully committed to this investigation. We will continue our efforts until this offender is identified and taken into custody,” said Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma K. Noel-Pratt.

If you have any information on this crime or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.