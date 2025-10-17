MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Plans are underway for a historic new museum to be built in Florida.

Florida Memorial University held a lease-signing ceremony in Miami Gardens for Florida’s first ever Black History Museum.

The museum will be built on FMU’s former campus site in the historic City of St. Augustine.

“Florida Memorial has been a collaborative partner with St. John’s County and the St. Augustine community since our birth of operation there,” said FMU President William McCormick. “We’re just going back home to reconnect with the folks that we love the most.”

Upon completion, the museum will be Florida’s first institution exclusively dedicated to celebrating the accomplishments, resilience and contributions of African-Americans throughout the state’s history.

