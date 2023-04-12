MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An organization is sending a strong message by issuing a travel warning to the LGBTQ community before they make plans to come to the Sunshine State amid legislators approving a bill aimed at drag shows, and as Miami Beach hosts its Pride festival.

Drag performers in Florida could be hit with major fines if a Florida bill becomes laws.

“An overreach of government, and the bill is way too vague,” said Tiffany Fantasia, a drag performer.

“A legitimate concern for parents and our constituents is about children exposed to nudity, sexual activities and lewd conduct,” said Republican State Sen. Clay Yarborough.

Tuesday night, the Republican-led Florida Senate passed a bill that would ban anyone under 18, even accompanied by a parent, from attending adult live performances, which includes drag shows and parades, which elected officials have deemed performances lewd.

“Classified as adult entertainment is prejudice, bottom line,” Fantasia said. “We are a wide spectrum, just like any other entertainer.”

The organizers, performers or establishments could be fined $10,000 and even face criminal charges, which includes jail time.

“We know that there can absolutely be children in that audience, and we take that very seriously,” said Patrick Gevas, of Miami Beach Pride.

Gevas is gearing up for the Miami Beach Pride festival and parade this weekend.

He told 7News that their organization vets performers and has rules for public events.

“We know exactly what they’re doing, and there are guidelines, as there have been for the past 15 years,” Gevas said.

Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz gathered faith leaders, political leaders and activists in Sunrise Wednesday morning to condemn the bill.

“Florida Senate Republicans amended Senate Bill 14-38 and an additional attack with the criminalization of pride parades if they feature drag performers, even if the organizers were not directly involved,” Wasserman Schultz said.

Part of Miami Beach Pride’s celebration includes Social Justice Night at O Cinema in Miami Beach.

The group will meet at 6:30 p.m. to talk about this topic, and it is open to the public.

