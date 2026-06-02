TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - After two days of their special session, Florida lawmakers passed a sweeping measure to reform property taxes for homesteaded properties across the state.

The bill looks to increase a tax exemption for the first $250,000 on a homeowner’s primary residences. Both chambers also passed an amendment to the bill to protect school tax revenue from proposed exemptions.

The move will overhaul how local cities and counties raise and spend money, costing them billions in revenue. Critics say this would put many essential services at risk.

Voters will have to approve the amendment by 60% in November.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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