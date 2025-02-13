FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Republican lawmakers are moving forward with several immigration bills during their special session in Tallahassee.

The bills passed two state committees and are now one step closer to becoming law.

“This bill isn’t about creating new criminals out of law-abiding citizens. It’s not about taking away people’s constitutional rights. These things are – that’s the hype,” said Florida State Rep. Jason Shoaf. “It’s about strengthening our current law.”

This third version of the immigration bill will:

Create a state board of immigration enforcement that would include FL Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Eliminate the power to transport migrants without federal direction.

Deny bail to illegal immigrants who commit certain felonies.

Establish a state crime for those who enter and re-enter the state.

Spend $46 million to hire additional officers.

Build a new interdiction station in the Panhandle.

Give $250 million in grants to law enforcement to train to work with federal agents.

Removes in-state tuition for Dreamers, undocumented students who moved to the U.S. as children.



The advancement of these bills ended the intra-party feuding between DeSantis and House and Senate leaders that spilled out into the public a few weeks ago.

“We understand illegal immigration is a problem in this country, but we also understand that it is a sensitive topic. We are still human, but we do have to make sure that we put the State of Florida in the most prosperous place. That includes following the rule of law,” said Florida House Speaker Daniel Perez.

Perez addressed the recent skirmish between legislative leaders and the governor.

“We both wanted to solve the crisis of illegal immigration. We just had different ideas on how to get there,” said Perez.

“If you’re here in this country or in this state as an unauthorized alien and commit a crime, you’re going to jail or prison. That’s the plan,” said Florida State Rep. Sam Garrison.

But some Democrats criticized portions of this bill and said this is not the way.

“We have all agreed that there’s a problem, but this is not – this bill is not the fix,” said Florida State Rep. Michele Rayner.

Other Democrats pointed to the removal of in-state tuition for undocumented migrants as their main opposition.

“How is Florida made safer by taking away this earned right of young people in college with respect to the Dreamers?” said Florida State Rep. Fentrice Driskell.

“It’s a little bizarre that convicted criminals in our state prisons right now get free education and free healthcare, but none of these students will,” said Florida State Sen. Jason Pizzo.

Immigration advocates told lawmakers to give Dreamers who are currently benefiting from in-state tuition the chance to finish their degrees.

“I just don’t understand how any of you can sleep at night doing this to these kids. Please, at least, at least let the current students that are benefiting, at least let them finish their college degrees,” said lawyer Thomas Kennedy.

But Republicans said removing the in-state tuition for Dreamers is the right thing to do.

“It takes away the incentive,” said Florida State Rep. Lawrence McClure.

“It breaks my heart when I hear from these people. I am sorry that their parents did it to them,” sais Florida State Sen. Randy Fine. “These children did not magically appear in the United States. Their parents chose to break the law.”

If the law passes, DACA students would see their in-state tuition end in July.

The bill is expected to be voted by the full Legislature on Thursday.

