MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Drag show organizers and performers are speaking out against a controversial bill moving through the Florida Legislature that, they said, is unfairly targeting them, as Miami Beach Pride organizers forge ahead with preparations for their event.

Drag performers in Florida could be hit with major fines if the bill becomes law.

“An overreach of government, and the bill is way too vague,” said drag performer Tiffany Fantasia.

Tuesday night, the Republican-led Florida Senate passed a bill that would ban anyone under 18, even accompanied by a parent, from attending adult live performances, which includes drag shows and parades, that elected officials have deemed lewd.

“A legitimate concern for parents and our constituents is about children being exposed to nudity, sexual activities and lewd conduct,” said Republican State Sen. Clay Yarborough.

The organizers, performers or establishments could be fined $10,000 and even face criminal charges, which includes jail time.

“Classified as adult entertainment is prejudice, bottom line,” Fantasia said. “We are a wide spectrum, just like any other entertainer.”

The organization Equality Florida issued a travel warning to the LGBTQ community before they make plans to come to the Sunshine State due to the legislation.

“We know that there can absolutely be children in that audience, and we take that very seriously,” said Patrick Gevas with Miami Beach Pride.

Gevas is gearing up for the Miami Beach Pride festival and parade this weekend.

He told 7News that their organization vets performers and has rules for public events.

“We know exactly what they’re doing, and there are guidelines, as there have been for the past 15 years,” Gevas said.

U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla, gathered faith leaders, political leaders and activists in Sunrise on Wednesday morning to condemn the bill.

“The fog of hate is thick right now in Tallahassee,” Wasserman Schultz said. “Florida Senate Republicans amended Senate Bill 14-38 and an additional attack with the criminalization of Pride parades if they feature drag performers, even if the organizers were not directly involved,” .

Part of Miami Beach Pride’s celebration includes Social Justice Night at O Cinema, located on the ground floor of the Historic Miami Beach City Hall Building at 1130 Washington Ave..

The group is meeting from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. to talk about this topic, and the event is open to the public.

