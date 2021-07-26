(WSVN) - We’re just days away from this year’s mini-lobster season, and officials are reminding divers of the rules.

The Florida Keys News Bureau provided a video with the rules.



The season begins at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday and runs until midnight Thursday.



Officials are asking for those participating in the two-day event to use a dive flag, staying within 300 feet of it while in the water.



In Monroe County, the bag limit is six lobsters per person, per day, while in other parts of Florida, including Miami-Dade County, the limit is 12.

