MIAMI (WSVN) - A Big Pine Key man was arrested in Miami-Dade County after a theft investigation revealed he failed to deliver promised fishing charters in the Florida Keys, according to authorities.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, 46-year-old Brandon Ray Henley faces charges of grand theft, multiple counts of petit theft, and organized fraud after victims reported booking trips with Henley, who did not show up for the scheduled charters.

He was apprehended on a derelict vessel with assistance from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and U.S. Marshals Service.

