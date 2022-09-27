KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - As Hurricane Ian made landfall on the western tip of Cuba, the Florida Keys endured showers throughout the morning and afternoon, while Miami-Dade and Broward counties prepared for the peripheral effects.

On Tuesday morning, parts of the Middle and Lower Keys were put under a tropical storm warning while the Upper Keys were advised of a tornado warning.

By the afternoon, waves were surging over the sea wall at Duval Pocket Park.

“I was here yesterday, and it was calm,” said Tony Bohrer, who is visiting Key West from Cincinnati, “and now it’s like this.”

“We closed everything,” said Bill, who lives in Key West.

Monroe County officials are warning islanders to be ready and to stay off the roads with the threat of flooding.

At the Southernmost Point, people still congregated to gawk at the effects of the winds and rain.

Nearby, a sailboat was caught on video after it crashed against a pier due to the winds.

Business owners along popular Duval Street, closed up shop.

Jason Thompson, the owner of the Hog’s Breath Saloon, said, “Right now, we’re just anticipating that king tide coming in and the storm surge.”

Audra Fortino, who is visiting from Chicago, took a wet walk in the rain with a companion.

“We just went, ‘OK, there’s a little break. We’re going to go out, take a quick walk before we’re stuck inside for the next two days.”

Tourists and locals alike are waiting to see what impact Ian will have.

“I got my raft ready at my house. I just gotta paddle,” said Borinquin Frow, who lives in Key West. “We’re due for a hurricane for a long time.”

Both fire rescue and police in Key West will cease operations when winds reach sustained winds of 35 mph.

Storm surge is expected to be between one and three feet.

With localized flooding on the island, authorities are advising Islanders to stay indoors, for now.

In Miami, at Northeast 10th Avenue, near 79th Street, water that covered one of the soggiest streets of the morning had receded thanks to a quiet space between rainbands and a hardworking pump, but Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava warned that more messy days are ahead.

“Although Miami-Dade County is not in the cone of concern for Ian, this is a major storm, and impacts are expected well beyond the cone,” she said.

In a news conference Tuesday, Levine Cava said a Tropical Storm Watch was in effect for portions of Miami-Dade County as well as a Tornado Watch countywide.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.