Florida K-12 schools to remain closed through May 1

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Department of Education has recommended that all public K-12 schools in the state remain closed through at least May 1.

According to a press release, the Commissioner of Education, Richard Corcoran, said all public and private K-12 schools should extend their closures in accordance to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) social distancing guidelines.

The move comes after President Donald Trump extended the guidelines through April 30.

“While we work together to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, one constant remains: students can and will continue to receive a great education in Florida,” said Corcoran. “It is essential that students do not fall behind and are still receiving instruction, even when they are not in the classroom.”

