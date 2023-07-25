MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Public Schools teachers are currently attending professional development by the Florida Department of Education (FDOE) regarding the new Civics and Government standards.

Curriculum guides are still under development for the upcoming school year and are raising concerns.

PragerU, a conservative nonprofit often criticized for downplaying systemic racism and promoting anti-immigrant theories, announced that Florida is “The first state to officially approve PragerU as an educational vendor,” on Tuesday.

PragerU with an announcement on Twitter as its teaching materials are now approved for use in Florida Public Schools but the curriculum comes with controversy, Tuesday.

Among other things, the conservative non-profit has been accused of downplaying systematic racism.

“Here’s the first thing you need to know, slavery was not invented by white people,” said Candace Owens, PragerU.

Prager university foundation’s website states “It offers a free alternative to the dominant left-wing ideology in culture, media, and education.”

“We have seen that our schools have been hijacked by the left,” said a representative of PragerU in an interview.

And now a move to the right by the Florida Department of Education falls right in line with the “Stop Woke Act” signed into law in 2022 by Governor Ron DeSantis.

Dr. Marvin Dunn, a well-known Black Historian Author told the Miami New Times, Florida’s new Black history standards are an invitation to disaster in the classroom.

“We are being told that slavery wasn’t that bad, that it was everyplace else, that the slaves didn’t have it all that bad,” said Dunn. “I just see this as being extremely chaotic going forward because black parents are not going to stand for this.

Cassie Palelis, Deputy Director of Communication, a spokesperson for the Florida Department of Education told 7News about PragerU.

“Material aligns to Florida’s revised civics and government standards,” said Palelis.

It will be up to each district to decide if PragerU will play a role in the classroom in the fall.

7 News has reached out to both Broward and Miami Dade County Public Schools, to see if they plan to use ‘PragerU’ materials.

Miami Dade County Public Schools said that they are still underdeveloped for the upcoming school year.

