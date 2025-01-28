MIAMI (WSVN) - Immigration advocates are voicing their disapproval as the Florida State Legislature moves to roll back in-state tuition waivers for undocumented students.

If enacted, the legislation could end financial aid for undocumented students, which would likely pose a financial strain, preventing them from continuing their education.

Advocates gathered outside the Miami-Dade County School Board to rally about the importance of equal access to education.

“What has not changed is that children still need access to affordable education,” said Yareliz Mendez Zamora with the Florida Student Power Network.” Every child deserves to thrive. Every child deserves to have access to education, and they deserve to dream about what it feels like to walk across that graduation stage.”

The legislation, which could pass as soon as Tuesday, was first proposed last month.

It all comes as lawmakers looks to crack down on immigration and the systems they believe incentivize it.

“It’s really sad that the people they’re targeting right now is the youth,” said Idalia Quinteros, Member of Florida Student Power Network.

The education reform is just one of many immigration proposals being discussed in this week’s special session in Tallahassee.

“Our governor is pushing to make students, once again the forefront of a power struggle with the state legislature,” said Zamora.

The in-state tuition waiver was first passed and signed into law back in 2014, receiving the backing of Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nunez but over the weekend, the Lt. Governor changed her tune, issuing a post on social media platform X, saying in part “it’s time to repeal this law. It served its purpose and run its course.”

“The lieutenant governor is bowing down to the pressure of an increasingly erratic governor,” said Zamora.

Lawmakers will continue to discuss the new legislation in detail, its fate could be decided as early as Tuesday.

