SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - A Florida Highway Patrol cruiser was involved in a crash after reportedly following a vehicle in Sweetwater.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the scene of a traffic crash involving a Florida Highway Patrol trooper in the area of Flagler Street and NW 114th Avenue in Sweetwater around 7:45 p.m., Wednesday.

Police say a FHP trooper was following a vehicle northbound on 114th Avenue when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a fence. The cruiser ended up in a parking lot.

MDFR was canceled by the trooper because he was not injured.

No one else was hurt.

The driver, the trooper was following, bailed out somewhere near Northwest Seventh Street and police set up a perimeter.

FHP found an abandoned white SUV in the 10800 block of Northwest Seventh Street in west Miami-Dade. It was towed away.

It is unclear why the cruiser was following the SUV.

