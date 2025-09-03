WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Florida Highway Patrol trooper is behind bars, after officials say he molested his step-daughter.

FHP Corporal Johan Garcia, was arrested Wednesday accused of molesting his now 17-year-old stepdaughter, with the inappropriate behavior going as far back to when she was 12-years-old, according to police reports.

According to state jail records, Garcia is facing charges for molestation, engaging in sex acts with a child family member, and domestic violence.

His wife Liz Garcia was also arrested in connection to those crimes, and both were transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center following their arrest.

