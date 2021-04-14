Florida Highway Patrol releases dashcam video of car chase, crash in North Miami-Dade

NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Highway Patrol released a dashcam video of a trooper chasing down a suspect who was speeding through heavy traffic down Interstate 95 in North Miami-Dade.

The chase happened around 8:30 p.m. on April 9, when a Florida Highway Patrol trooper was heading south of I-95 in Miami-Dade County when he reported seeing a speeding car weaving in and out of traffic.

Dashcam footage shows the moment he turned on his police lights. The driver of the Black Dodge Charger complies by pulling over.

The trooper got out and stopped to chat with the driver through the passenger side window.

In his report, the trooper said the driver passed him an expired medical marijuana card, and he noticed the smell of marijuana and a bag with a green leafy substance in the front passenger seat.

Less than a minute later, the parking lights changed, and the driver sped off.

“Billy, Billy took off, took off, took off, took off from me!” the trooper screamed.

The trooper ran back to his cruiser to give chase, and let dispatch know what was happening.

“Where you at, where you at?” asked dispatch.

“Heading south on Ives Dairy Road,” the trooper replied.

The trooper followed along on the shoulder, maneuvering around a tow truck.

“I-95 southbound, north of Miami Gardens. Getting off at Miami Gardens Drive,” he said.

The trooper saw the driver get off the interstate, but by the time he got to the off-ramp the only things that were visible were skid marks and a lot of smoke.

“Let me see your hands! Don’t be stupid! Let me see your hands! Let me see your hands! Don’t be stupid! Don’t be stupid! Don’t be stupid!” the trooper repeatedly tells the driver in the footage.

In three minutes, sirens sounded off, and then more troopers showed up.

Screaming sounds were heard in the distance.

The driver, identified as 19-year-old Leonardo Raxach, crashed into a tree in the ditch and was transported to Aventura Hospital. Inside the car, troopers said they found LSD, a Glock-style gun and a fully loaded high caliber magazine.

According to the arrest, marijuana and ecstasy was also found in the vehicle.

Raxach faces charges of possessing marijuana, fleeing and eluding an officer and trafficking LSD.

