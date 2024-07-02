WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver with a need for speed was stopped and arrested by the Florida Highway Patrol after driving over 100 miles per hour on the turnpike.

Cell phone video shows troopers chasing an SUV near Southwest 8th Street at the ramp to the turnpike in West Miami-Dade, Sunday.

Authorities said Jose Rodriguez was behind the wheel and driving erratically up to speeds of 140 miles per hour before going off-road and eventually coming to a stop.

The 30-year-old was arrested. He faces several charges including eluding police and driving without a license.

