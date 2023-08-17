MIAMI, BROWARD, Fla. (WSVN) – Health authorities in Florida are sounding the alarm once again as the number of reported cases of dengue fever continues to rise across the state.

The Florida Department of Health has initiated a new alert in Broward County, while Miami-Dade County has also been placed on alert against the relentless spread of the mosquito-borne illness.

A total of 10 cases of dengue fever have been identified within the Sunshine State.

Dengue fever is transmitted primarily by Aedes mosquitoes, which are known to thrive in warm and humid climates, making Florida’s tropical environment a suitable breeding ground.

The virus can cause a range of symptoms, including fever, muscle aches, joint pains, and in severe cases, potentially fatal complications.

The precautions you can take to minimize the risk include wearing protective clothing, using mosquito repellent, and eliminating standing water where mosquitoes can breed.

Communities have been advised to implement measures to reduce mosquito populations and prevent further transmission of the virus.

