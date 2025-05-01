MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, alongside Deputy Director of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Madison Sheahan, held a news conference in Miramar Thursday morning praising law enforcement for the results of what officials say is the largest immigration operation in the state’s history.

According to federal officials, more than 1,120 arrests have been made during Operation Tidal Wave, a week-long joint operation between federal, state, and local law enforcement, targeting individuals from countries like Guatemala, Mexico, Venezuela, Honduras, and El Salvador.

“While on patrol in Jupiter, Florida, border patrol agents and highway patrol troopers arrested Alejandro Flores. He’s an illegal alien from Mexico,” said Chief Patrol Agent Jeffrey Dinise of the Miami Sector of U.S. Border Patrol. “Flores is an aggravated felon with criminal convictions for alien smuggling.”

“This is the largest immigration enforcement operation that we’ve seen in quite some time throughout the entire country,” said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

However, there have been reports of U.S. citizens who have been robbed of due process.

“The notion that somehow this is America and that therefore we’re supposed to have an open border? We’re not supposed to enforce immigration laws? We’re supposed to just sit on our hands? So let’s just be clear, who are you fighting for? We’re fighting for the citizens of Florida,” said Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Court reports say there are about 350,000 new court immigration cases filed in 2025 alone. One percent of those cases are based on alleged criminal activity.

“Look, I’ll stand by the fact that if you’re in this country illegally, you are a criminal. You will be deported. You will have the opportunity to come back into this country through the correct immigration processes,” said ICE Deputy Director Madison Sheahan.

Local, state and federal officials say they hope those numbers will only increase.

“What has happened here this past week that we’re here talking about today is a warm-up,” said State Board Immigration Enforcement Executive Director Larry Keefe. “What matters now is how we put together our plan or finalize our plan for execution on what is going to be a constant, persistent pressure and effort in this process.”

There are reportedly 47,928 individuals being held in ICE detention as of last week. The court backlog today is 3,629,000 cases still waiting to go before a judge.

Since President Trump’s inauguration, several South Florida institutions, including Florida International University, have announced partnerships with federal immigration officials to crack down on undocumented immigrants in the state.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.