PORT MIAMI, Fla. (WSVN) — A burrowing owl took a luxury two-week vacation aboard Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas.

When the ship returned Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials got to work, setting up netting to try and capture the owl.

The mission was to get the owl safely off the ship.

The task was not made easy for the crews but finally, they snuck up on the owl as it perched on the balcony of a 10th-story cabin and captured it.

They said the owl seemed to be in good health after its high-seas adventure but it was still taken to a wildlife care center to be checked out.

