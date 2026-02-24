NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - When it comes to early learning, one Florida organization has risen to the challenge of meeting the needs of thousands of students.

The Florida Early Learning Corps, an AmeriCorps tutoring program, is marking 10 years of service with 14,000 students being served, many of those in South Florida.

Friday morning, tutors, educators and members of the community came together at Florida International University’s Biscayne Bay Campus to mark the milestone at the “Ready to Rise” celebratory luncheon.

Parent Earsaline Lews-Hunt shared just what it means to have the extra support for her son’s early learning.

“I love the fact that they’re there to help along, and it’s not just all on me or all on one person, it’s an effect that has to happen, and I love it that he’s ready,” she said. “I’m still a little nervous because I’m a first-time mom, but I’m excited to see what comes along with it.”

The additional academic support and encouragement aims to ignite a love of learning in children and prepares them for kindergarten.

