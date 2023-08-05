TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Department of Education appears to be changing course on the Advanced Placement Psychology class taught in the state’s public high schools.

A day after prohibiting the inclusion of gender and sexual orientation in coursework, state officials now say the class can be taught in its entirety to “age-appropriate” students.

The department sent a letter on Friday to superintendents informing them that the curriculum would still be able to cover those topics — something the College Board had required to retain its AP designation for college credits.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.