MIAMI (WSVN) - One day before the Midterm elections, democratic candidates are criss-crossing in South Florida vying for votes.

Lt. Governor candidate Carla Hernandez wrapped up an event in Miami on Northwest 17th Avenue, Monday morning.

“What we want everyone to know is that the women’s voice is necessary, and we need everyone to come out to your precincts and that ballot box tomorrow,” Hernandez said. “The stakes are high, we know that obviously women’s rights are on the ballot, and you know, women feel that it will never be okay for a woman to be treated as a second-class citizen.”

Democratic candidate for governor Charlie Crist and Democratic U.S Senate candidate Val Demings also made South Florida stops over the weekend.

“I have sense enough, to come and ask you for your vote,” Demings said.

“There’s a lot of enthusiasm, a lot of energy, everybody needs to get out and vote, it’s so critically important,” Crist said.

As the clock winds down to Tuesday, Democrats are fighting for Floridian’s votes.

“You must get out, you vote,” Hernandez said. “Talk to your daughters, talk to you neighbors, talk to your mothers and your abuelitas, we need everyone to be out and voting.”

Demings held an event in Palmetto Bay Monday morning, and Crist will have an event in Fort Lauderdale Monday night.

