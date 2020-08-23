Florida COVID-19 cases break 600,000

(WSVN) - There are now more than 600,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 10,325 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Sunday, the Florida Department of Health has reported 600,571 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 2,957 from Saturday’s update.

There are now 151,986 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 69,136 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 40,570, and 1,693 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 36,468 hospital admissions statewide, as well as 51 COVID-related deaths in the past 24 hours.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

