MIAMI (WSVN) - On Monday, Florida congressional leaders came together to host a roundtable discussion on human rights in Cuba.

Florida Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Maria Elvira Salazar were both in attendance at the event, which saw bipartisan support in calling for freedom and capitalism in the island nation.

The roundtable, held ahead of Tuesday’s two-year anniversary of the 2021 uprising in Cuba, aimed to shed light on the ongoing struggle against the communist regime. The 2021 uprising, led by courageous individuals who spoke out against the island nation’s communist regime, ignited a wave of protests that reverberated throughout South Florida and across the entire country.

During the event, Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz emphasized the importance of upholding human rights and supporting the Cuban people’s aspirations for freedom.

“It is a show of solidarity and of defiance and of American leadership,” she said. “And having this briefing, this community in here, as close as we are to Cuba is so critical because we know they’re watching.”

Congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar underscored the need for a shift towards capitalism as a means to empower the Cuban people and promote economic prosperity.

“The story that the Cuban regime has been saying to the rest of the world is that there is this Cuban exceptionality,” she said. “Meaning that the Cuban people … don’t want freedom, democracy or capitalism. It’s a lie! The Cuban people are like anybody else in the Western Hemisphere … They want to find happiness according to their own means.”

The roundtable served as a platform for Republican and Democratic members of the Florida delegation to come together and address the urgent human rights issues plaguing Cuba. It also highlighted the unity and shared commitment among Florida congressional leaders in advocating for change.

As the two-year anniversary of the 2021 uprising approaches, the roundtable discussions serve as a reminder of the ongoing struggle faced by the Cuban people in their quest for freedom. The events in Cuba ignited a spirit of solidarity in South Florida and throughout the United States, demonstrating the power of collective action and the determination to support those fighting against oppression.

The roundtable concluded with a renewed call to action, urging the international community to stand with the Cuban people and amplify their voices. The fight for human rights in Cuba continues, and the united front displayed by Florida congressional leaders offers hope for a future where freedom and democracy prevail.

