FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - A Florida City Police sergeant was released from the hospital after, police said, a young man accused of driving under the influence struck his cruiser while the officer was responding to a robbery call.

The crash happened on the 1200 block of North Krome Avenue, Tuesday night.

Detectives said officers were at a Super 8 motel responding to a robbery call when the crash took place.

The suspect, identified as Giovanni Mendez-Simon, was arrested shortly after the incident. The 19-year-old faces a long list of charges, including driving under the influence, two counts of damage to property or person and not having a valid driver’s license.

According to officials, Mendez-Simon, who appeared to be under the influence, struck the officer’s vehicle head-on as the suspected drunk driver headed southbound on the street. The sergeant was reportedly sitting in his squad car on the side of the road at the time of the collision.

Two other officers, who were also on the scene for the robbery call, jumped out of the way for their own safety as the car crashed into the police cruiser.

7News cameras were at the crash site moments after it happened.

Paramedics with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue airlifted the sergeant to Jackson South Medical Center for treatment.

Miami-Dade Police’s DUI squad and Homestead Police units also responded at the scene to assist in the investigation.

Mendez-Simon’s bond was set at $3,100. He has since bonded out.

Mendez-Simon commented on the incident in Spanish after he walked out of jail, Wednesday evening.

“I have never drank like that. It’s like the second time that I’ve done that,” he said, “so I ask the gentleman for forgiveness, that God would take care of him and heal him.”

The officer was released from the hospital Wednesday morning and is at home recovering from his injuries.

