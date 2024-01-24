FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - A Florida City Police sergeant was released from the hospital Wednesday morning after his cruiser was struck by a driver while he was responding to a robbery call.

The crash happened on the 1200 block of North Krome Avenue, Tuesday night.

According to officials, the driver, who appeared to be under the influence, struck the officer’s vehicle head-on as the suspected drunk driver headed southbound on the street. The sergeant was reportedly sitting in his police car on the side of the road at the time of the collision.

The sergeant was then airlifted by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to Jackson South Medical Center for treatment.

The suspect, identified as 19-year-old Giovanni Mendez-Simon, was taken into custody. He is facing several charges, which includes driving under the influence, two counts of damage to property or person and not having a valid drivers license.

