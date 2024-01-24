FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - A Florida City Police sergeant responding to a robbery call was airlifted after a vehicle struck the officer’s police car on the 1200 block of North Krome Avenue.

According to officials, the driver, who appeared to be under the influence, struck the officer’s vehicle head-on as the suspected drunk driver headed southbound on the street. The sergeant was reportedly sitting in his police car on the side of the road at the time of the collision.

Two other officers who were working on the robbery call were outside of their vehicle when the driver came towards them. They were forced to jump out of the way to avoid impact, police said.

The sergeant was airlifted by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to be transported to Jackson South Medical Center; his condition is unknown.

Miami-Dade Police Department’s DUI squad assisted Florida City Police during this incident as they believed the driver was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

It remains unclear if the driver will be facing any charges.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.