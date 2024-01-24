FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - Florida City Police is responding to reports of an officer-involved crash.

Units responded to the area of 1201 North Krome Ave in Florida City.

According to the police department PIO, the officer was struck while sitting in his vehicle on the side of the road. The sergeant was airlifted to Jackson South. His condition is unclear.

The driver was heading southbound and hit the sergeant’s vehicle head on. The driver is in custody. The driver appears to be under the influence.

Two other officers were working on the robbery call with the injured sergeant and they were outside their vehicle when the driver came towards them. They had to jump out of the way to not get hit, according to the PIO.

Miami-Dade Police Department is on the scene assisting Florida City Police.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.