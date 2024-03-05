FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - Florida City Police officers found an unresponsive man on the street after responding to a ShotSpotter alert in a neighborhood.

According to officials, the shots rang out around 10:30 p.m. Monday, near the 400 block of Northwest 16th Street.

When law enforcement arrived, they found a man in the middle of the street with multiple gunshot wounds at which time they immediately began CPR. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and pronounced the man dead on the scene.

The medical examiner was on the scene around 5 a.m. Tuesday to transport the body.

A brother of the victim told 7News that his name was Ricardo Gathers who, police said, was 30 years old.

“He was a good person,” he said. “He never messed with anybody. [He] was home with his girlfriend. It’s just hard for us right now.”

The mother of the victim, who did not want to speak on camera, said she is now worried for her safety as she doesn’t know if whoever shot her son will now be coming after her or another family member.

Miami-Dade Police Homicide Bureau is leading the investigation as the incident resulted in a homicide.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.