FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - Florida City Police responded to reports of an officer-involved crash following a call about a robbery in the area.

Units responded to the area of 1201 N Krome Ave. in Florida City.

According to officials, the officer was struck while sitting in his vehicle on the side of the road. The sergeant was airlifted to Jackson South; his condition is unknown.

The driver, who appeared to be under the influence, was heading southbound and hit the sergeant’s vehicle head on. The driver is now in custody.

Two other officers were working on a robbery call with the injured sergeant and they were outside their vehicle when the driver came towards them. They had to jump out of the way to not get hit, police said.

Miami-Dade Police Department assisted Florida City Police during this incident.

