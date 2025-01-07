FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - Residents and Florida City officials held a community walk across a Florida City neighborhood that has been recently impacted by gun violence.

State Representative Kevin Chambliss led the group door-to-door to talk to residents about the recent string of shootings in Florida City.

Alongside Homestead and Florida City police officers, the group handed out packages of information, including numbers to call if people have information on any crimes, as well as bracelets with the Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers number.

“So there’s been a lot of violent shootings,” Chambliss told a resident at their doorstep. “A lot of babies being killed. So this is the information. Telephone number for CrimeStoppers.”

Community members stood together Tuesday, pushing for changes and demanding justice for the people killed at the hands of gun violence.

“Here we are on the sixth day of the new year,” said one community member. “And we already lost a child. When is enough going to be enough for our community to stand up?”

Just this past weekend, 13-year-old Johvan Taylor was shot outside of his home. His death came just weeks after a 9-year-old boy was also killed outside of an apartment complex.

“You guys know him as Johvan; we know him as Wooda,” said Cheryl Walker, a family friend. “He’s a good child, good grades; he was not a bad child.”

“He was on the porch; he was eating, and that’s when, I guess, whoever did it just started shooting, and then he tried to run,” said Jakilah Brady, Taylor’s aunt. “When Wooda comes in the room, everything brightens up. Wooda was the life of the party. He did not deserve what happened to him.

Miami-Dade detectives continue their search for the person who killed Taylor and shot another child that night.

“We have seen an abnormal amount of shootings in a very short amount of time,” said Chambliss. “We know that there’s no magic wand to end gun violence. But we also know that if there’s going to be a change, we have to be the change that we want to see.”

If you have any information on this shooting or the whereabouts of the subject or subjects involved, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

