FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - A Florida City man has been sentenced to 16 years in prison stemming from a 2021 incident where, officials said, he shot at a USPS employee outside his home.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida, Charlie Holley, 43, received the 192-month sentence on Wednesday following Holley’s conviction by a federal jury.

Holley was found guilty of forcibly assaulting a federal employee, brandishing and discharging a firearm during a violent crime, and possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon.

The incident occurred on June 21 2021 when a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier was delivering a package to Holley’s townhouse in Florida City.

The carrier testified that Holley, speaking from a second-story window, demanded she open the package. When she refused, Holley pointed a .45 caliber semi-automatic rifle at her and threatened her.

As she fled to her truck, a bullet struck the vehicle.

Police responded to her 911 call and found Holley barricaded inside his home. After a two-hour standoff, he surrendered.

Officers later discovered the rifle and loaded magazines in a bedroom, and a bullet fragment was retrieved from the postal truck.

