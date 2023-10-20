FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - A Florida City homeowner said she’s grateful she was not home when, police said, a teenage driver slammed into an apartment building in a rollover crash that left him dead.

7News cameras on Friday captured Krystal Holmes as she surveyed the damage to her home, located along the 500 block of Northwest Fifth Avenue in the River Oaks town home community.

The gaping hole on the side of the building caused by the crash has since been boarded up.

“Had I been home, had I not left home a few moments earlier, I would have been inside the residence,” she said.

Miami-Dade Police said 17-year-old Brandon Madison was behind the wheel of a rented Mercedes-Benz sedan when he fled a traffic stop and crashed into Holmes’ home, Thursday afternoon.

Police said an officer with MDPD’s Robbery Intervention Detail attempted to pull over Madison at a nearby Sunoco gas station due to a traffic infraction, but the driver wouldn’t cooperate.

Cellphone video posted on social media captured the Mercedes speeding away from the gas station and police officers following the vehicle.

Not long after, detectives said, Madison lost control of the car, went through a fence and crashed into Holmes’ apartment building.

Investigators said the teen was carrying a loaded gun with a high-capacity magazine that fell from the vehicle and discharged about half a block from the home, as the Mercedes flipped over multiple times.

Madison was pronounced dead at the scene.

“My condolences go out to the family. I don’t know the young man. My sincere condolences on this unfortunate situation,” said Holmes, “but I just thank God for life.”

Holmes said she will be staying in a hotel while repairs are underway at her unit.

What led up to the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.