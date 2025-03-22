FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - A 90-year-old grandfather is back home from the hospital after he suffered a terrifying experience — when a bullet ricocheted through his bedroom and grazed him in the shoulder.

Florida City resident Rafael Cotto, a typically active man, said his day-to-day routine of cooking, driving and playing games with his grandchildren has been put on pause ever since the incident, early Monday morning.

Cotto said he came under fire while in the bedroom of his family home, off Southwest 10th Street and Sixth Court, just after midnight.

“I was sitting right there, my little grandson was here, my little grandson left, he opened the door, and all of the sudden, the bullet hit,” he said.

The bullet came flying from outside the home, through the storm shutters, hitting the wall, going through the door and straight into Cotto’s shoulder.

“I thought it was an explosion in the oven,” said Cotto.

That’s because he didn’t realize he had been shot. Then he began to feel the pain.

Florida City Police officers swarmed the neighborhood, and paramedics airlifted the elderly man to Jackson South Medical Center.

Doctors worked on him for four days to get the bullet out of his shoulder.

Even after being released from the hospital, he is living with the aftermath.

“Yeah, the bullet is still here. It’s affecting the nerves in my hand,” said Cotto.

He said he has limited mobility in his hand and pain from his shoulder to his elbow.

While he’s glad the act of violence outside his window didn’t hurt any of the children in the house, he worries his life will never be the same in the neighborhood.

“I’m innocent to everything. I’m here with my grandson in my house!” said Cotto.

Cotto said he and his family will be packing their bags and try to find somewhere safer to live.

“This happens here all the time. There’s a shootout, then the cops show up, and they never grab anybody,” he said.

Cotto is set to begin his physical therapy on Monday with the goal of getting more movement back into his hand.

Police said the shooter remains on the loose.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

