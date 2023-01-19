FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - A family is pleading for help after a devastating fire left them with nothing.

The fire ignited on Jan. 5 in Florida City.

The family is still in desperate need of a place to live.

The family of eight returned to the place they once called home, the house completely ruined.

The day of the fire, Patricia Frey’s mother was hospitalized for smoke inhalation. Her health continued to decline.

“This past Sunday, God called her home, and these past two weeks have been very emotional. It just feels like hit after hit,” said Frey.

Frey and her husband along with their six children suffered a tremendous loss while having to start all over again.

“They are people, and they need help,” said Mary Walton, a volunteer with the faith-based community coalition Hope, Heart & Home.

“But to look at people have nothing, I mean nothing, just the clothes on their backs running out of a burning house, that touched my heart, and I said I got to help,” said Walton.

She said, since the day of the fire, several businesses and organizations have stepped up and people donated basic necessities and clothing for the children.

But what they really need is a home.

Right now, a 1-year-old, 3-year-old, 4-year-old, 6-year-old, 7-year-old and 14-year-old are all living in a single hotel room with their mom and dad.

Another baby is due in May.

“They need a place to live,” said Walton. “Can you imagine, eight people living in a one-room hotel room? It’s crazy, so we’re here to help and make them whole again. That’s what it’s all about.”

She needs more support from the community to make it happen.

For those who have already reached out to help, this family wants to say thank you.

“The whole community has pulled together for our family and for that we are eternally grateful,” said Frey.

“Just continue to keep us in your prayers. That’s all I can ask for,” said the husband, Justin.

Right now the family is living at the Econo Lodge and both parents work at Chili’s in Homestead.

They would like to find a home in this area but are willing to look in other parts of the county.

They need financial assistance with the funeral and with securing a place to live.

If you would like to help, click on this link for their GoFundMe.

